हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
FIFA World Cup
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
DNA - What Nirbhaya's parents said on the Nirbhaya Fund?
Here's what Nirbhaya's parents have to say about the misuse of the Nirbhaya Fund by the Maharashtra government.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Bigg Boss
Gujarat elections 2022
Arvind Kejriwal
Popular Stories
More
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam gets brutally trolled, fans call him 'Zimbabar' after getting out early
After Virat Kohli hits his 72nd international century, proud Anushka Sharma shares adorable photo
‘She hatched conspiracy against me’: Why actress Nora Fatehi decided to sue Jacqueline Fernandez
IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh power India to series equaliser after thrilling Super Over
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik gets 'I love tatti' written on his back after he goes shirtless for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Here are 5 financ...
Inside Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu...
Amitabh Bachchan Diwali bash: ...
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhv...
ICC T20 World Cup: Know the pl...
Speed Reads
More
Rajpal Yadav accidently 'hits' a student in UP's Prayagraj
Wordle 542 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 13
Samsung Galaxy S23 to get powerful camera with 8K 30fps video recording
OSSC WEO Prelims 2021 admit card expected soon at ossc.gov.in
Ghaziabad man arrested for dancing on highway and hampering traffic
Most Watched
More
COVID-19: Cases continue to surge as China battles rebound i...
IND vs NZ T20: Team India hits nets ahead of high-octane cla...
Inflation in UK hits 40-year high of 10.1% in September, all...
Mission Successful! NASA confirms DART mission succeeded in ...
News Wrap, Nov 27...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Photos
FIFA World Cup
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall