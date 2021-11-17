{"id":"2919956","source":"DNA","title":"DNA: What message India wants to give by showcasing airpower on road?","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Indian Air Force giant C-130J Super Hercules landed on Purvanchal Expressway in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present. This was probably the first time when the people of India saw such a big airplane landing on the road. But what message does India want to give to the enemies by displaying its air power on the road?","summary":"Indian Air Force giant C-130J Super Hercules landed on Purvanchal Expressway in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present. This was probably the first time when the people of India saw such a big airplane landing on the road. But what message does India want to give to the enemies by displaying its air power on the road?","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-dna-what-message-india-wants-to-give-by-showcasing-airpower-on-road-2919956","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/17/1005643-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/1711_1611_ZNYB_DNA_UP_HIGH_WAY_YT_NEW.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637125202","publish_date":"Nov 17, 2021, 10:30 AM IST","modify_date":"Nov 17, 2021, 10:30 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2919956"}