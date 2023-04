DNA: What led to the Dantewada blast and a look at major naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh

Ten security personnel returning from a counter-insurgency operation and a civilian driver were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in was blown up by Maoists, in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Wednesday. In today's DNA let's take a look at naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh and a ground zero report.