{"id":"2920946","source":"DNA","title":"DNA: What is the truth behind farmers protest?","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Despite the withdrawal of the disputed agricultural bills by PM Narendra Modi, a statement has been issued by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha. According to this, farmers will protest not only in India but all over the world on the occasion of 26 November i.e. completion of one year of the farmers' protest.","summary":"Despite the withdrawal of the disputed agricultural bills by PM Narendra Modi, a statement has been issued by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha. According to this, farmers will protest not only in India but all over the world on the occasion of 26 November i.e. completion of one year of the farmers' protest.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-dna-what-is-the-truth-behind-farmers-protest-2920946","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/24/1006717-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2411_2211_ZNYB_DNA_FARMER_PROT_YT.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637728203","publish_date":"Nov 24, 2021, 10:00 AM IST","modify_date":"Nov 24, 2021, 10:00 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920946"}