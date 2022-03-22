DNA: What does the election results and 'The Kashmir Files' being hit means?

In the last 10 days there have been two incidents that have gone unnoticed, 3 judges of the Karnataka High Court on the Hijab controversy being threatened with death for pronouncing the verdict against the Hijab. On the other hand, 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri is getting death threats for showing the truth of the atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits in the cinema hall and these threats are being given by people who have been raising the issue of intolerance in our country for a long time.