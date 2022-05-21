Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

DNA: What can India learn from Nikhat Zareen?

Today, the whole world is applauding the world champion Nikhat Zareen. You can learn from the story of this woman boxer that it's important to have a big intention for success.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.