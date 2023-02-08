हिंदी में पढ़ें
DNA | Watch Rahul Gandhi’s claim on Adani-BJP ties
Rahul Gandhi shows a picture of PM Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani in Lok Sabha. Here's what he says. The incident took place days after the Hindenburg Research report was released about Adani.
