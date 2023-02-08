Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

DNA | Watch Rahul Gandhi’s claim on Adani-BJP ties

Rahul Gandhi shows a picture of PM Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani in Lok Sabha. Here's what he says. The incident took place days after the Hindenburg Research report was released about Adani.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Masaba-Satyadeep Misra marriage: Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Neena Gupta, others attend wedding party of newlyweds
Who is Reham Khan, Imran Khan's ex-wife who gets married for the third time?
Sexy Photos of Gandii Baat 6 actor Amika Shail that are 'too hot to handle'
Yearender 2022: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, star kids confirmed to make Bollywood debuts in 2023
Tata Punch EV, BYD Seal and other electric cars launching in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gurugram: Traffic restrictions on Delhi-Jaipur Highway for 6 hours on February 9, check details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.