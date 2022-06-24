हिंदी में पढ़ें
DNA: Watch ground report on the Agnipath scheme
The youth in Muzaffarnagar, UP, and Sitara, Maharashtra have started their training for army recruitment. Watch the youth in villages training hard to be a part of the Indian Army.
