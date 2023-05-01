DNA Verified Viral Picture Of Padlock On Grave Not From Pakistan; Heres The Truth

A few days back, reports claiming soaring necrophilia cases in Pakistan shook everyone. A photo of a padlocked grave had been circulating on social media and in news reports, with claims that it is an example of parents in Pakistan locking their daughters’ graves to prevent rape. However, it has been revealed by a fact check done by DNA India that the photo is actually from a cemetery in Hyderabad, India.