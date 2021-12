DNA: UPYogi on Zee - We are 'unupyogi' for mafias, says Yogi Adityanath

Speaking on how 'useful' Yogi Adityanath is for Uttar Pradesh and Akhilesh Yadav's statement calling him 'useless', CM Yogi Adityanath said, we will remain 'unupyogi' for the mafias.