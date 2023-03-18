DNA | UPs potato farmers stressed over government MSP rates

After a discussion on Maharashtra's onion farmers, DNA will talk about Uttar Pradesh's potato farmers. Almost 35% of India's potato comes from UP's Barabanki and Mathura. A quintal of potatoes cost around 500-700 rupees for a farmer and lately a quintal of potatoes is being sold out for less than 400-500 rupees, leaving no room for covering costs, let alone having a profit. Watch the full video to know more.