DNA | Unveiling Bihar Govt's Rs 1,600-cr ambulance deal with JD(U) MP's kin despite court's warning

Brushing aside remarks by the Patna High Court, ignoring a series of audits flagging irregularities and in the face of allegations of “document leaks” and “tweaks,” the RJD-JD(U) state Govt in Bihar has renewed, for another five years, the contract to run emergency ambulances across the state to a company owned by relatives of an MP of the ruling JD(U). Watch today's DNA analysis to know everything about the controversial contract.

