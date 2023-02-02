हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Adani Saga
Budget 2023
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
videoDetails
DNA | Understand the budget in lucid terms
Narendra Modi’s government presented its 10th budget on February 1. Nirmala Sitharaman called the budget as Saptrishi budget. Understand the budget.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Pathaan
Adani
Budget 2023
Popular Stories
More
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit ashram of PM Modi’s spiritual guru in Rishikesh, pic goes viral
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: 26382 vacancies available at http://uppbpb.gov.in/
Union Budget 2023: What is the significance of 'budget box'? know story here
Budget 2023 holds steady on PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana aid for farmers at Rs 6000
Goa trip, inappropriate video, blackmail: Here's why Vaishali Takkar decided to end her life
Most Viewed
More
5 most expensive smartphones i...
Cheapest luxury cars in India ...
Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Di...
Gut health: Five foods to avoi...
Lunchbox, Pagglait producer Gu...
Speed Reads
More
Apple AirTag helps passenger find lost wallet after airline fails
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Vacancies announced for 250 Chief Managers and Senior Manager posts
Wordle 593 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 2
Tinder, Hinge owner Match will cut its global workforce by 8%, know why
Union Budget 2023: Netizens start meme fest after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces new income tax slabs
Most Watched
More
Data theft: 37 million T-Mobile user data hacked in US, reve...
UP administration destroys 1,130 litres of illegal illicit l...
Karpuri Thakur played significant role in freedom struggles:...
Nasal Vaccine: Bharat Biotech's Nasal Covid Vaccine iNCOVACC...
Canada to supplying there 200 Ottawa armored vehicles to Ukr...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Adani Saga
Budget 2023
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall