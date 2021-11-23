{"id":"2920866","source":"DNA","title":"DNA: Top News of the Day | November 23, 2021 | Latest News","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"The railways changed the uniforms of its serving staff on the Ramayana Express on Monday after Ujjain seers objected to the waiters’ saffron attire. No wins for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das or Sushmita Sen starrer 'Aarya'. \r

