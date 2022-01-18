Search icon
DNA: Top News of the Day, January 18

Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh. Civilians stuck in avalanches, recued in Kupwara. In sports, Mohammed Siraj pens heartfelt note for 'superhero' Virat Kohli.

