The Kerala Story row Tax-free in BJP-ruled states banned in West Bengal

The controversy around The Kerala Story continues in several states of India. The film has triggered a massive political row with various leaders reacting to ‘The Kerala Story’. Meanwhile, West Bengal Government banned the screening of the state, whereas, in BJP ruled states it is tax-free. Despite all the controversy, the film performs well on boxoffice. Watch DNA report to understand the controversy surrounding the film.