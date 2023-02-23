DNA | The continued war of words between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin

The Russia-Ukraine war has been going on for one year now and no one knows when the war will stop. Amid all of this, Joe Biden gives a surprise visit to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy. After that, there was an exchange of words between Putin and Biden. The Russian president gave a speech on the war after Biden's visit. Watch the full video to know what the US President said after the speech.