Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

DNA - Tejashwi Yadav's take on denatured alcohol before 'Mahagathbandan'

Watch the full video to know how Tejashwi Yadav has not changed and continues to blame the opposition for everything that's been going on in Bihar.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ruturaj Gaikwad's rumoured girlfriend Sayali Sanjeev, Marathi actress who has 1 million followers on Instagram
Bigg Boss: Abdu Rozik, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, celebrities who got fame after featuring in Salman Khan's show
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's bold reels will make you sweat
Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 547 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.