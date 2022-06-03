Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

DNA: Target Killing -- Kashmir still far away for Hindus?

Terrorists shot dead a bank manager in Kashmir Valley today. The only crime of this bank manager was that he was a Hindu and had come from Rajasthan to work in Kashmir.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.