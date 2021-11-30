{"id":"2921762","source":"DNA","title":"DNA: Talking on mobile phone became expensive","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Telecom companies increased prices in India. Vodafone-Idea has increased the prices of prepaid plans by up to 25 per cent. Reliance Jio's prepaid plans also became 21 per cent expensive.\r

","summary":"Telecom companies increased prices in India. Vodafone-Idea has increased the prices of prepaid plans by up to 25 per cent. Reliance Jio's prepaid plans also became 21 per cent expensive.\r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-dna-talking-on-mobile-phone-became-expensive-2921762","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/30/1007583-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/3011_ZNYB_DNA_IND_TELECOM_YT.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638246002","publish_date":"Nov 30, 2021, 09:50 AM IST","modify_date":"Nov 30, 2021, 09:50 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921762"}