DNA | Take a look at Karnataka's politics ahead of 2023 elections

The campaign for the high-profile Karnataka assembly elections 2023 concludes. Since the past few days, the poll-bound state witnessed star campaigners from all three major political parties - BJP, Congress and JD(S) have been holding mega rallies and road shows in a bid to woo the voters. Ahead of the coting, watch DNA's report on Karnataka's politics.