हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
Asia cup 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
DNA : SCO Summit; PM Modi talks about 5 big powers of India
A strong message was passed onto China and Pakistan when India talked about the 5 big powers that it holds. Watch the full video to know what PM Modi talks about in the SCO Summit.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Narendra Modi
Brahmastra
Iphone
Popular Stories
More
'Chief selector ki cheap selection': Mohammad Amir takes swipe at PCB as Pakistan name T20 World Cup squad
How much weight can one safely lose per month?
Karnataka govt to table anti-conversion bill in legislative council today
Project Cheetah: Here's how India is planning return of big cats
Arvind Kejriwal’s run-in with Gujarat cops over auto ride prompts offer of unique ‘gifts’ from BJP
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Ma...
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: ...
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot:...
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times...
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Comme...
Speed Reads
More
Wordle 455 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 17
10,667 vehicles impounded, 141 drivers arrested for traffic violations in 2021: Delhi Police
Indian Coast Guard saves 19 people from sinking ship in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri coast
Apple is reportedly working on power saving feature for future iPhones
AP TET 2022 Result to be declared soon, know how to check result at aptet.apcfss.in
Most Watched
More
Massive explosion inside Kabul madrasa, over 30 killed...
Hollywood: Is Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid dating?...
Viral: Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murthy perform ‘gau pooja’ ...
Teachers' Day 2022: A look at Bollywood mentors that you can...
Sports Wrap, September 10...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Photos
Asia cup 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall