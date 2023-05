DNA: Rs 2000 notes to remain legal tender and will be valid in the market

Today RBI has taken a big decision on new notes of two thousand rupees. According to the Reserve Bank, the Rs 2000 note will remain legal tender, but now it will be taken out of circulation. From May 23 to September 30, Rs 2,000 notes can be exchanged in banks. Watch today's analysis in DNA on this serious topic.