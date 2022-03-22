DNA: Real heroes of the country were respected today, what is the difference between actors and real heroes

Today, President Ram Nath Kovind has honoured all such people of the country with Padma awards, who have enhanced the country's honour in art, music and other fields. One of them was 126-year-old Swami Sivananda of Varanasi, who was honoured with the Padma Shri award today. When he walked barefoot on the splendid red carpet of President House, the whole country was proud. Before receiving the award, Swami Sivananda also paid obeisance to Prime Minister Modi. After which Prime Minister Modi also bowed his head in front of him and thanked him and accepted his greetings.