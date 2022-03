DNA: 'Raksha Kavach' to protect children above 12 years from corona

India has entered a new era in the case of Covid. And in this new era, children of 12 to 14 years have started getting the vaccine of Covid. Children are being given the Corbevax vaccine made in India, which has been developed by Hyderabad-based company, Biological E. In the trial, this vaccine has been found to be up to 90 percent effective and it is also capable of defeating beta and delta variants of corona.