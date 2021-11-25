{"id":"2921087","source":"DNA","title":"DNA: Raid on PWD engineer's house in Karnataka, Rs 13 lakh recovered of drainage pipe","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"The Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the house of a PWD Junior Engineer in Kalaburagi. During this, about 13 lakh rupees were recovered from the drainage pipe of the house.","summary":"The Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the house of a PWD Junior Engineer in Kalaburagi. During this, about 13 lakh rupees were recovered from the drainage pipe of the house.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-dna-raid-on-pwd-engineer-s-house-in-karnataka-rs-13-lakh-recovered-of-drainage-pipe-2921087","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/25/1006873-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2511_2411_DNA_PIPELINE_VIDEO_SK.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637811302","publish_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 09:05 AM IST","modify_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 09:05 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921087"}