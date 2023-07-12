DNA | PUBG: India-Pakistan gaming love story that has gripped a nation

cre Trending Videos

It is said that there is so much power in love that even the bonds of caste, religion and borders become meaningless in front of it. If you search the pages of the past, you will find many such examples, but in the present era, it has been proved right once by Seema Haider of Pakistan, who left her country and came to India for her love. No matter how many times you listen to her, she never gets tired of saying that she loves him a lot and she is not going anywhere. Meanwhile, the couple has become famous on the internet for their love and are being referred to as the real-life Veer Zara. Watch today's DNA episode to know more about it.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile