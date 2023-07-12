Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3051274
HomeVideos
videoDetails

DNA | PUBG: India-Pakistan gaming love story that has gripped a nation

cre Trending Videos


It is said that there is so much power in love that even the bonds of caste, religion and borders become meaningless in front of it. If you search the pages of the past, you will find many such examples, but in the present era, it has been proved right once by Seema Haider of Pakistan, who left her country and came to India for her love. No matter how many times you listen to her, she never gets tired of saying that she loves him a lot and she is not going anywhere. Meanwhile, the couple has become famous on the internet for their love and are being referred to as the real-life Veer Zara. Watch today's DNA episode to know more about it.

cre Recommended Videos
cre Recommended Videos Mobile

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Adah Sharma's many controversies: From comments on The Kerala Story ban to 'indecent' post after Bappi Lahiri's death
Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos
In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Monsoon triggers waterlogging in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida; netizens flood Twitter with memes
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.