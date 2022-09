DNA : PM Modi releases 8 Cheetahs in Kuno National Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs into Madhya Pradesh`s Kuno National Park on his 72nd birthday on Saturday. The cheetahs (5 females and 3 males) have been brought from Africa`s Namibia as part of `Project Cheetah` and the government`s efforts to revitalise and diversify the country`s wildlife and habitat