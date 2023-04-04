DNA | PM Modi inaugurates CBIs diamond jubilee

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is the country's biggest investigative agency and people must've heard that they have come through for the most difficult situations too. PM Modi inaugurated their new offices in Shillong, Pune and Nagpur. He released a postage stamp and a coin marking the Diamond Jubilee year of CBI. Twitter handle of CBI was also launched. Watch the full video to know more