DNA | Pakistan's own terrorist groups terrorise the country

The hub of terrorists is facing terrorism today! Pakistan is being attacked by their own trained terrorists. The death toll in the Peshawar blast has reached 100. Watch to know more!

FM Nirmala Sitharaman's big assurance on Adani Group crisis, risk to LIC and SBI
