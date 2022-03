DNA: Pain of Kashmiri Pandits now reaches door to door!

In the month of February and March of the year 1990, 1 lakh 60 thousand Kashmiri Pandits had left everything behind and they got settled in other states. According to a report, a total of 4 lakh Kashmiri Pandits had migrated from Kashmir at that time. Listen to the story of the pain of Kashmiri Pandits in their own words.