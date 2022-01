The total population of Uttar Pradesh is about 23 crores. Therefore, being a big state, in this opinion poll, Uttar Pradesh is divided into 6 regions i.e. 6 different regions. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is seeing an advantage of only 1 percent of the vote. In 2017, BJP got 40 percent of the vote. Whereas this time he can get 41 percent of the vote in the opinion poll.