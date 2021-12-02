Search icon
DNA: Now there is no UPA- Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee announced the end of UPA. Mamata Banerjee said- Now there is no UPA. Mamata Banerjee meets Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

