DNA | New IECC center in Delhis Pragati Maidan ready

The IECC complex has been developed as India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan on 26 July, 2023. Watch today's DNA episode to know all about it.