Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

DNA: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Temple in Japan

There is a temple of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, where his ashes are kept even today. Today, we will show you a special report of Zee News.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.