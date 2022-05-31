Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

DNA: Moose Wala Murder: Free electricity-water necessary or life?

The government of Punjab is also being held responsible for the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. The lack of governance in this matter is also clearly visible.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.