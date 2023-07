DNA | Monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc, triggers severe flooding in several states of India

cre Trending Videos

Rain fury continues across northern India. Torrential rains, killed atleast 22 in North India.Yamuna's water level crosses warning mark. Evacuations began in low-lying areas of Delhi-NCR. River beas swells in Himachal Pradesh causing severe damage in state.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile