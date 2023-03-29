Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

DNA | Meet our female Agniveer officers in Odisha

Know about our strong willed and highly trained female Agniveer officers of Odisha. Watch the full video here.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 648 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.