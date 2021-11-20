{"id":"2920429","source":"DNA","title":"DNA: Laws repealed; How much will the rest of farmers suffer? ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"The withdrawal of agricultural laws is a matter of sorrow for those farmers who wanted economic reforms in the country. Farmers in 26 states and 8 union territories wanted agricultural laws to remain in force.\r

","summary":"The withdrawal of agricultural laws is a matter of sorrow for those farmers who wanted economic reforms in the country. Farmers in 26 states and 8 union territories wanted agricultural laws to remain in force.\r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-dna-laws-repealed-how-much-will-the-rest-of-farmers-suffer-2920429","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/20/1006132-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2011_1911_ZNYB_DNA_MODI_FARMER_LAW_NETA_YT.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637388602","publish_date":"Nov 20, 2021, 11:40 AM IST","modify_date":"Nov 20, 2021, 11:40 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920429"}