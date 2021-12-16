Search icon
DNA: Last letter of martyr Group Captain Varun Singh

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the CDS Bipin Rawat chopper crash, has died on Wednesday (December 15, 2021) morning, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has said.

