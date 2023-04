DNA | Know why Rajasthan HC released 2008 Rajasthan blast accused

Rajasthan HC had to unwillingly release the 4 people who were accused of the 2008 Jaipur blast. Today, no person stands convicted for the crime that had caused multiple deaths. All four men who were given execution sentences in 2019 were exonerated by the High Court, who cited a "botched investigation" brought on by "institutional failure." Watch the full video to know more.