Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

DNA: Know what is 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative

Under the initiative, every house is being given a 'National Flag'. Former CM and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have expressed displeasure over it.

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.