हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Women Achievers Awards
Adani Saga
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
videoDetails
DNA | Know the situation of cycle lanes
Watch the full video of a ground report of how the govt has spent crores on cycle lanes but the conditions of those lanes are terrible as the lanes are broken.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Iphone
Rahul Gandhi
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Popular Stories
More
Bank Holidays for Holi 2023 week: List of states with closed banks for three consecutive days
Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 44,999 in Flipkart Holi sale after Rs 34,901 discount, check details
Dhaka blast: 14 killed, over 100 injured as explosion rocks seven-storey building
RCB vs MI, WPL 2023: Dream 11 team prediction, when, where to watch?
Happy Holi 2023: Why Holi is celebrated? Know significance, time, rituals of Holika Dahan
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 ...
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Tw...
From Mayanti Langer to Karishm...
From Kiara Advani to Malaika A...
What are the 5 ways to improve...
Speed Reads
More
Wordle 627 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 8
First photos: OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal ties knot with Geetansha Sood, pictures go viral
OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal gets married to Geetansha Sood, Minister Prahlad Patel shares pics with couple
Meet Shaliza Dhami, first woman officer to command combat unit in Indian Air Force
Noida Metro timings on Holi 2023: Aqua Line services to begin after 2 pm on March 8, check details
Most Watched
More
DNA Entertainment Wrap, January 16...
Odisha STF arrests interstate drug peddler from Guwahati ...
Budget 2023: The gaming industry is grappling for clarity, h...
'Centre is scared': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Adani ...
W20 delegates visit ‘Bibi Ka Maqbara’ in Chhatrapati Sambhaj...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Women Achievers Awards
Adani Saga
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall