हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Adani Saga
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
videoDetails
DNA | Know all about cricketer's 'injection game'
Know how cricketers are consuming injections to stay fit in order to satisfy the parameters required for performing in the team. Surprisingly, chief selector Chetan Sharma knows about it.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Kiara Advani
Bigg Boss
MC Stan
Popular Stories
More
Kantara star Rishab Shetty appears before Kerala police: Know all about Kantara song plagiarism case
India vs West Indies, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IND-W vs WI-W in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
Tiger grabs women and vanishes into forest within seconds, video captures bone-chilling incident
US 'deeply concerned' with Vladimir Putin's 'attack plan' on Moldova
MS Dhoni backed drone startup Garuda Aerospace raises $22 million funding
Most Viewed
More
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the...
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik...
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, ...
WPL auction 2023: From Richa G...
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachc...
Speed Reads
More
Wordle 606 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 15
Delhi: Girl jumps into Yamuna from Signature Bridge day after dispute with father, rescued
Jobs for 12th pass: Apply for 125 Kolkata Metro apprentice posts; important date, how to apply and more
Viral video: Pakistani girl gives tough competition to Nora Fatehi with sizzling dance on Manike, watch
Adam Zampa plants a kiss on Marcus Stoinis in Big Bash League's Valentine's Day post, photo goes viral
Most Watched
More
China Corona: How prepared is India to tackle a China-like C...
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik eliminated? Know why Rozik is leavi...
Delhi Woman dragging case: Non-bailable charges invoked, eye...
Merry Christmas: India is all set to celebrate Christmas ami...
PFI Conspiracy case: NIA Raids underway at 56 locations in K...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Adani Saga
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall