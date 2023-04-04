हिंदी में पढ़ें
DNA | Know about ISRO's Gaganyaan mission
ISRO’s Gaganyan is the first project to demonstrate human space flight capability. ‘Gaganyaan,’ India’s first human spaceflight mission, is scheduled to launch in 2024.
