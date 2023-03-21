हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Webstory
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
videoDetails
DNA | Kim Jong Un’s decision on North Korea’s food crisis
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has asked the people of his country to eat less until 2025 in a bid to combat the food crisis. Watch the full video to know more.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
KL Rahul
Ananya Pandey
Imran Khan
Popular Stories
More
From Thyroid to Mammography, women over 30 years must undergo these health tests
Fourth season of BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023 to celebrate achievers of entertainment industry
Porn video played at Patna Railway Station on TV screens, officials take strict action
Amazon announces another round of layoffs; plans to eliminate 9,000 jobs: Report
Kareena Kapoor opens up on paparazzi culture, says, 'I sometimes wonder what else..'
Most Viewed
More
Meet Gultesham Khan, famous te...
Decoding Radhika Merchant's pi...
Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhot...
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padm...
Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Bo...
Speed Reads
More
IndiGo flight from Bangkok to Mumbai diverted to Myanmar due to medical emergency, passenger dies
CUET-PG Registration begins on cuet.nta.nic.in, know registration process
Amazon announces another round of layoffs; plans to eliminate 9,000 jobs: Report
Delhi rains: Netizens share videos, funny memes as heavy showers lash NCR
APOSS admit card 2023 at apopenschool.ap.gov.in, check exam schedule here
Most Watched
More
Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Once a bustling street, left comple...
Who are Atiq Ahmed and sons, accused of Umesh Pal murder?...
'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor confirms its farewell ahead...
Strategic Zojila Pass on NH-1 remains open under the vigil o...
Nasal Vaccine: Bharat Biotech's Nasal Covid Vaccine iNCOVACC...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Webstory
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall