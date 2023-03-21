Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

DNA | Kim Jong Un’s decision on North Korea’s food crisis

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has asked the people of his country to eat less until 2025 in a bid to combat the food crisis. Watch the full video to know more.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Gultesham Khan, famous television actor who will lead Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 7
Decoding Radhika Merchant's pink ruffle saree look, exclusive mini bag worth Rs 1.64 crore
Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Karan Johar attend Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh attend Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit's prayer meet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IndiGo flight from Bangkok to Mumbai diverted to Myanmar due to medical emergency, passenger dies
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.