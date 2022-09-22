हिंदी में पढ़ें
DNA | Kerala Bride walking on road full of potholes for wedding shoot
People have accepted the fact that potholes are part of their daily lives. They have developed a habit to live with Potholes. Watch the analysis of the pothole system.
