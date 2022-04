DNA: Jallianwala Bagh Massacre -- Why were people angry with Congress?

Today is the anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. This massacre, which happened in 1919, is considered a big flashpoint in India's freedom struggle. Revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and Chandra Shekhar Azad were born after this massacre. But the attitude of Congress and Mahatma Gandhi also raised many questions.