DNA | ISIS's 'high profile' network in Maharashtra decoded

In a significant breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) made yet another arrest in the ISIS Maharashtra module case. Dr. Adnanali Sarkar (43) was apprehended during raids in Kondhwa, Pune. The NIA uncovered various incriminating materials, including electronic gadgets and documents related to the ISIS, during the search at Sarkar's residence. Watch today's DNA episode to know all about the conspiracy.

