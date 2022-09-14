Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

DNA | Is mobile phone a boon or a 'bomb'?

8 months old died in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh due to explosion of mobile battery. 2 deaths have been reported this month due to mobile phone blast. Watch how dangerous can mobile phones be!

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: Mysterious underground sounds reported at Hasori village in Latur district
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.